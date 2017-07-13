Marquette Hotel Opens New Restaurant Jacques

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Marquette Hotel recently opened Jacques’ to the public.

The new signature restaurant marks the first phase of the hotel’s $25 million renovation. Paying homage to missionary and explorer, Jacques Marquette, the restaurant features fresh, seasonal ingredients with an emphasis on Italian-Mediterranean cuisine.

On WCCO Mid-Morning Jacques’ chef shared a recipe for the Spinach Ricotta Gnocchi. For more information about the hotel, or the restaurant, visit them online.

Spinach Ricotta Gnocchi

Ingredients

8 ounces gnocchi

1/8 cup heirloom grape tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup baby spinach

2 ounces three hour sauce

1 Tbsp. Pecorino Romano

Directions

Heat sauté pan with butter.

Add Gnocchi and brown on both sides. Add tomatoes and spinach and cook until spinach is wilted. Add three hour sauce until heated.

Plate in medium bowl and garnish with grated Pecorino Romano

Gnocchi

Ingredients

2 medium russet potatoes

1 whole egg

4 ounces flour

1/8 cup whole milk ricotta

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

Bake potatoes at 350 degrees for an hour or until fork tender.

Allow to cool

Peel potatoes

Run the potatoes through a food mill, food processor with shredder attachment, or box grater. Mix with egg and flour in mixing bowl, knead mixture until smooth dough is formed. Pinch of workable pieces of the dough and roll out into snake like pieces.

Cut pieces into approximately 3/4 an inch, dust with flour, roll the back of a fork across the top.

Bring water to a boil, salt well and cook the gnocchi until it floats. Remove.

Three Hour Sauce

Ingredients

32 ounce can of whole stewed tomatoes, crushed by hand

1 cup red wine

1 cup garlic gloves, cleaned

1 medium yellow onion, medium dice

1 sprig basil

1 sprig rosemary

1 sprig parsley

Salt and Pepper to taste

Direction

Place sweet onion and garlic in pan. Deglaze with red wine.

Add hand crushed tomatoes and fresh herbs.

Reduce to simmer and cook for three plus hours.

Season to taste.