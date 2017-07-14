4 Things To Know: POTUS On Bastille Day, Beyonce’s Twins & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From President Donald Trump’s visit to France to Beyonce’s pic of her twins buzzing on Instagram, here are the four things to know for Friday, July 14.
POTUS On Bastille Day
President Donald Trump is celebrating Bastille Day in Paris with his French counterpart. The two leaders say they can work together on Syria’s future and to enhance Middle East security. But President Trump is still dogged by the controversy over his son’s pre-election meeting with a Russian lawyer.
Microsoft App For Visually Impaired
Microsoft is rolling out a new, free smart-phone app to help the visually impaired. It’s called “Seeing AI.” The app can recognize friends and their facial expressions. It also reads text captured on camera and identifies currency.
Venus Preps For Wimbledon
Venus Williams is preparing for her ninth Wimbledon final tomorrow morning. Williams bested Johanna Konta of Great Britain and will face off against Spain’s Garbine Muguruza. At 37, williams is the oldest wimbledon finalist in 23 years.
Beyonce’s Twins
Instagram is going crazy over Beyonce’s new post. She unveiled her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, to the world in their first photo. Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed the twins last month in Los Angeles. This picture already has more than 4 million likes on Instagram.