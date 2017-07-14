Good Question: Why Are Some Fire Hydrants Red, And Others Not?

According to the National Fire Protection Association, red caps signify less than 500 gallons per minute (GPM), orange are 500 to 999 GPMS, green are 1,000 to 1,499 GPM and blue are 1,500 GPM or more.

Each hydrant should have a color on the tops and caps, so firefighters will know how much water a particular hydrant will supply.

Private hydrants are generally red or yellow as well, but can be different colors.

Cities decide the color of their hydrants, according to St. Paul Fire Marshal Steve Zaccard. Some cities stick with traditional red, while others paint theirs yellow, primarily because it’s easier to see.

Six-year-old Jackson from West St. Paul noticed this and wanted to know: “Why are fire hydrants different colors?” Good Question.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ever notice fire hydrants aren’t always red? The ones in West St. Paul are, but the ones in South St. Paul are yellow.

