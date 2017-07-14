Indian Nations By US-Canada Border To Hold Summit In Shakopee

July 14, 2017 7:24 AM
Filed Under: Shakopee, Tribal Governments, U.S.-Canada Border

ST. REGIS INDIAN RESERVATION, N.Y. (AP) — A summit on issues faced by tribal governments by the U.S.-Canada border will be held next month in Minnesota.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe in northern New York on Thursday helped announce the “Northern Tribal Border Summit” for Indian nation leaders.

Representatives will focus on tribal challenges in the light of current U.S. and Canadian border policies. Attendees will discuss forming a Northern Tribal Border Alliance.

The summit will be held Aug. 20-21 in Shakopee, Minnesota.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch