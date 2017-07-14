Kat Perkins Among Lakefront Music Fest Performers

July 14, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Lakefront Music Fest, Prior Lake, Prior Lake Rotary

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Prior Lake Rotary’s Lakefront Music Fest is this Friday and Saturday.

The festival features one night of rock and one night of country, and kicks off with rock and roll Friday at Lakefront Park.

The Fray is headlining and, local favorite Kat Perkins is also one of the artists kicking things off.

Billy Currington is headlining Saturday.

The Prior Lake Rotary’s Lakefront Music Fest takes place Lakefront Park. Concerts begin at 5 p.m. Friday.

Tickets are $30 per night at the gate.

For more information, visit Lakefront Music Fest online.

