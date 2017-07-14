New Penalties For Underage Drinking On Boats On Lake Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities at Lake Minnetonka have a new way of enforcing underage drinking laws on boats.
Starting Friday, owners and operators of boats will be held responsible for any underage drinking that happens on their boat. The change is part of an ordinance passed by the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District earlier this month.
This is very similar to rules many cities enforce, holding homeowners liable.
It is now a misdemeanor for a boat owner or operator to knowingly allow or provide for underage drinking.
During the winter months, this rule also impacts fish houses.