Police Fatally Shoot Woman In South Mpls.; Investigation Underway

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead after being shot by police in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday on 51st Street and Washburn Avenue South in the city’s Fulton neighborhood.
Officers were called to the area on an unknown trouble call.
Police did not immediately give information on what led to the shooting but did confirm an officer fired their weapon.
“When officers responded, an officer-involved shooting occurred which resulted in one adult female victim who is deceased,” said Minneapolis Assistant Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.
The police department called in the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to lead the investigation. More information is expected to be released Sunday.
The woman’s identity hasn’t been released.
Two officers are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.