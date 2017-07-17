Rematch In MN-02? Angie Craig Announces Campaign For 2018

Heat Index Could Exceed 100 Degrees Monday In Western MinnesotaIf you're going to be outside Monday afternoon, be warned that it's going to be extremely hot in parts of Minnesota.

Want To See The Northern Lights? Tonight Is Your ChanceThe Northern Lights were visible early Sunday morning in northern Minnesota, and there's a chance they could be visible again Sunday night.

Strong Storm Lifts Wisconsin Home Off Its FoundationIn northwestern Minnesota, there were a number of reports of hail damage, where some wind gusts were measured at 70 to 80 mph.