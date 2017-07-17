SEVERE T-STORM WARNING: Otter Tail and Wadena counties until 4:30 p.m. | Forecast | Weather App

Rematch In MN-02? Angie Craig Announces Campaign For 2018

July 17, 2017 1:01 PM
Filed Under: Angie Craig, Jason Lewis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It looks like the 2018 election for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District may be a rematch.

Angie Craig announced her plans to seek the DFL nomination for the Congressional seat in a Facebook post Monday afternoon. She lost the 2016 election for the district to Jason Lewis, a former talk radio host.

Craig, a former executive with St. Jude Medical, says she’s starting the campaign with a listening tour across the district and will formally kick off her bid for Congress in the fall.

Angie Craig and Jason Lewis (credit: CBS)

Since 2002, Republican John Kline represented the 2nd District, but announced his retirement in 2015. That left his seat wide open for a Democratic flip and led to a fierce campaign between Craig and Lewis in 2016.

Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District covers part of the southwestern Twin Cities suburbs, like Eagan and Prior Lake, and continues south along the Wisconsin border, covering parts of Wabasha and Olmsted Counties.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Kelly Redspunt says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Angie Craig will just get another beat down.

    Reply | Report comment |

