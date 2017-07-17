Police Investigating Death In Fridley

July 17, 2017 8:21 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Fridley are investigating a death early Monday morning.

According to the Fridley Police Department’s spokesperson, Lt. Ryan George, police and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into a death that occurred on the 1300 block of Meadowmoor Drive.

More information is expected to be released mid-morning Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com, as it will be updated when more information becomes available.

