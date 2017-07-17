Get Movin’ Monday: Picnic Recipes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s that time of year to grab a blanket, find some shade and have lunch outside.

Packing for a picnic with fresh foods is easy to do when you head to the Farmer’s Market and prep ahead of time.

Fresh Food Educator Kirsten Renee gets WCCO movin’ with some grab and go recipes.

Nectarine, Plum & Walnut Salad

Ingredients

1/4 c. maple syrup

1/3 c. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 small shallot, quartered

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1 Tbsp. fresh thyme

1/2 c. light olive oil

2 c. Swiss chard

2 c. spring mix lettuce, shredded

2 grilled nectarines, sliced

2 plums, sliced or diced

1 c. toasted walnuts

Crumbled Feta cheese

Grilled chicken breasts, sliced

Instructions

Place the maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, shallot, salt, pepper and thyme into a blender. Puree for two minutes and slowly pour the oil in while blender is running until ingredients are well combined.

Mix together Swiss chard and spring lettuce and arrange on individual plates, top with the grilled nectarines, plums, toasted walnuts, Feta cheese and sliced chicken.

Drizzle each salad with the maple cider vinaigrette.

BMT Pasta Salad With Red Wine Vinaigrette

(*Bacon, Mustard Greens & Turkey Pasta Salad)

Ingredients

1/2 c. olive oil

1/3 c. red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. honey

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 – 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

3 c. cooked & cooled Ditalini pasta

1/2 lb. smoked turkey breasts, diced

4 slices cooked bacon, chopped

1 c. shredded mustard greens or arugula

3 oz. crumbled blue cheese

16 oz. cherry tomatoes, halved

Instructions

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic, salt and red pepper flakes. Set aside.

Place the pasta, turkey breast, bacon, mustard greens, drizzle with some dressing, toss to coat ingredients and reserve the remaining dressing for use right before serving.

Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours.

Right before serving gently stir in the crumbled blue cheese and cherry tomato halves.

*NOTE: If you substitute arugula for the mustard greens, don’t add the arugula leaves until right before you are serving the salad.

Chicken & Vegetable Spring Roll With Basil Lemon Sauce

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

1 green onion, thinly sliced

1/3 c. plain yogurt

1/4 c. buttermilk

1/4 tsp. lemon zest

1/2 tsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice

Pinch of salt

Pinch of black pepper

12 spring roll rice paper wrappers

1 avocado, julienned

1 English cucumber, julienned

3 c. shredded carrots

1 c. radishes, julienned

4 c. shredded Romaine lettuce

2 grilled chicken breasts, julienned

Instructions

In a small bowl, mix together the basil, green onion, yogurt, buttermilk, lemon zest, lemon juice, pinch of salt and black pepper; cover and refrigerate for at least two hours.

Pour about one inch of warm water into a large bowl, or nine-inch pie plate, and, using one wrapper at a time, dip the rice paper wrapper into the warm water for 15-20 seconds. Remove immediately and place onto a large flat work surface covered with parchment paper. The wrapper should be soft, yet still slightly firm and pliable.

On top of the bottom 1/3 of the rice paper layer the avocado, cucumber, shredded carrots, radishes, shredded lettuce and some chicken, but do not OVERSTUFF with ingredients.

Gently pull up the bottom of the roll closest to the ingredients and roll over the chicken and vegetables tucking in the sides of the wrapper and the filling in as you go just as you would a burrito, rolling as tight as possible.

Repeat steps with each rice paper wrapper, place onto a platter and cover with plastic wrap to keep soft and serve the spring rolls with the Basil Lemon Sauce.

Grilled Flank Steak, Tomato & Goat Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients

8 oz. creamy goat cheese

1/4 c. sour cream

1 1/2 Tbsp. fresh thyme

1 1/2 Tbsp. fresh minced parsley

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt & fresh cracked black pepper

1 ciabatta loaf, cut in half lengthwise

1 1/2 -2 lbs. Grilled flank steak, thinly sliced

1/2 c. balsamic reduction

2-3 large tomatoes, sliced

2-3 c. arugula

Instructions

In a small bowl using a hand mixer on low speed blend together the goat cheese, sour cream, thyme, parsley, garlic and season with salt & pepper to taste.

Spread mixture onto the bottom of the ciabatta bread loaf, add a layer of the sliced grilled steak, drizzle with the balsamic reduction and finish by adding a single layer of tomatoes and arugula.

Place top of loaf over the ingredients, wrap really tight in plastic wrap, then wrap the sandwich in foil.

Place the whole sandwich under several bricks or a heavy object wrapped in foil for at least three hours or overnight.

Unwrap the sandwich, slice and serve.