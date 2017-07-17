Police Investigating Possible Sexual Assault In Lindstrom

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after a woman says she was possibly sexually assaulted early Sunday morning north of the Twin Cities metro.
The Lakes Area Police Department took a report of a sexual assault at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 13100 block of 3rd Avenue North in Lindstrom. A 22-year-old woman contacted authorities and said she was walking home from an outdoor dance at Karl Oskar Days when a man grabbed her from behind and struck her in the head.
The woman told police she was pulled into a wooded area just off the street on 3rd Avenue, and may have been sexually assaulted.
Police say the suspect is described as a white male about 25 years old with an average build and dark, medium length hair. Because of the nature of the attack, there is little descriptive information about the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call the Lakes Area Police Department at (651) 257-4100.