Sheriff’s Office: 2 Arrested After Leading Police On Pursuit In Stolen Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people are in jail awaiting charges Monday after authorities said they led police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle in central Minnesota.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Johnson Browneagle and 22-year-old Alexandra Hanks were arrested Sunday night and are being held in the Morrison County Jail.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy saw a vehicle speeding on North Haven Road, just south of Little Falls, around 8:45 p.m. Little Falls police officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver led police on a pursuit.
During the pursuit, officers learned the vehicle was stolen from Richfield.
The vehicle crashed near 243rd Street and 147th Avenue in Ripley and the two occupants fled on foot. Officers eventually located the two, later identified as Browneagle and Hanks, and arrested them.