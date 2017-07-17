MPD Officer Who Shot Woman Identified As Mohamed Noor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO has just learned the name of the Minneapolis officer involved in the shooting as Mohammed Noor.

His attorney Tom Plunkett confirmed Noor fired his weapon, killing Justine Damond.

The shooting happened Saturday night near 51st Street and Washburn Avenue South around 11:30 p.m.

Sources said us Justine Damond initially made the 911 call and was speaking to police officers Saturday night. They were near the alley when the officer in the passenger seat reached across and shot her. A cell phone was found near Damond’s body.

“We take this seriously with great compassion for all persons who are being touched by this,” Noor’s attorney Plunkett said.

Noor was the first Somali-American officer to join the Minneapolis Police Department’s 5th precinct team. He joined the department in March 2015. Before joining the police force, he worked primarily in property management.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading this investigation.

The officers’ body cameras were not turned on and the dashcam did not capture the shooting. While there isn’t a specific language about department guidelines on body cameras pertaining to this particular case, there is a long list which can be interpreted to cover many situations police encounter.

Both officers involved in the incident have been placed on standard paid administrative leave.

WCCO is learning more about Damond who grew up in Australia. There is a growing memorial from friends and family who describe her as a gentle soul. In videos posted to YouTube, Damond described moving to Minnesota for love, where she became a meditation teacher and life coach.