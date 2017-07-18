Bartolo Colon Making Twins Debut Tuesday Against Yankees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bartolo Colon is making his Minnesota Twins debut Tuesday night as they host the Yankees at Target Field.
The Twins signed Colon to a minor league deal on July 7, and he made a start last Thursday in Class AAA Rochester. There, he allowed four runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings.
The Twins also announced Craig Breslow has returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list.
To make room for Colon on the roster, the Twins put pitcher Phil Hughes on the 60-day disabled list with reoccurring symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. To make room for Breslow, the Twins optioned Kennys Vargas to AAA Rochester.
Colon, 44, has 235 career wins and is 2-8 this season with an 8.14 ERA.