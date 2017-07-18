World’s Largest Floating Solar Farm Is In China

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The country that’s long relied on coal for power is now looking to become the world’s green superpower.
Huainan City, China, is home to the world’s largest floating solar farm. Tens of thousands of panels soak up the sunshine 24 hours a day.
It’s enough to fill more than 160 American football fields.
Eventually, they’ll generate enough electricity to power about 15,000 homes for a year.
China is the largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world.
The farm is part of the country’s push to move away from coal, a cheap form of energy that’s created toxic smog in many of its cities.