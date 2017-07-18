Delivery Truck Strikes 2 Homes In Brooklyn Park

July 18, 2017 2:40 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A truck crashed through two residences in Brooklyn Park Tuesday morning, rupturing a gas line.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police, the incident happened on the 9600 block of Linden Lane at about 10:30 a.m.

img 0448 Delivery Truck Strikes 2 Homes In Brooklyn Park

(credit: CBS)

The delivery truck had two occupants, who both sustained minor injuries. The driver, however, was taken to an area hospital.

Centerpoint Energy was dispatched to the scene to turn off the gas line. The block was closed off for some time.

img 0450 Delivery Truck Strikes 2 Homes In Brooklyn Park

(credit: CBS)

One of the residences struck by the truck was empty. The other did have one person inside who was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation; no one has been arrested.

