Healing Space To Be Held Tuesday Night For Justine Damond

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A healing space is slated to be held Tuesday night for the yoga teacher who was fatally shot in south Minneapolis over the weekend by a city police officer.
Justine Damond died outside her home after calling 911 on a possible assault Saturday night and being shot by one of the responding officers, her family says.
What exactly led to the shooting remains unknown. Authorities say Officer Mohamed Noor shot Damond while sitting in the squad car’s passenger seat. While he and his partner were wearing body cameras, they were not on during the shooting.
Damond, an Australian native, was a yoga teacher and meditation instructor. She lived in the quiet Fulton neighborhood of southwest Minneapolis and was slated to be married to her fiance in August.
According to a Facebook event page, a “Healing Space for Justine Damond” will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Open Minds Fusion Studio in south Minneapolis. Those who knew her and people in the spiritual community are encouraged to attend.
“Our intention tonight is to honor and remember Justine and the light she brought to the world, heal each other, and the community,” the event page says. “This will be a place of love, healing and support. Everyone that shares that intention is welcome.”
The ceremony will offer opportunities to share stories about Damond and for guided healing meditation.