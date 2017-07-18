Lake Nokomis Hosts 10th Annual YWCA Women’s Triathlon

July 18, 2017 12:00 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Next month is the 10th anniversary of the YWCA Women’s Triathlon.

Women of all ages and abilities can take part in this fun event and celebrate the strength in all women and girls.

This is the only all-women triathlon in Minnesota.

Girls and women ages 11 to 75+ are invited to partake in the event, which is split into the Sprint or SuperSprint distances. The Sprint Triathlon includes a 500-yard swim, 15.5-mile bike ride and a 5k run/walk. The SuperSprint Triathlon includes a 200-yard swim, a 7.3-mile bike ride and a 1 mile run/walk.

The YWCA Women’s Triathlon is Aug. 13 at Lake Nokomis.

For more information, or to sign up, visit the YWCA online.

