MNfusion: Smack Shack Hosts 5th Annual Crayfest

Summer in Minneapolis means many things: spending time around the lakes, enjoying Aquatennial fireworks, perusing the Uptown Art Fair and, now, eating at Crayfest!

Back for its fifth year, Crayfest is quickly becoming a Minneapolis staple.

What originally began as a way to promote making and serving sustainable seafood has grown into a block party, drawing in thousands of Minnesotans each year.

In 2012, Smack Shack partnered with The Fish Guys after identifying a threat of invasive species in Woman Lake. The northern Minnesota lake had seen an influx of rusty crayfish, an aggressive species that had the potential to push out native crayfish and overpopulate the lake.

In the five years since the first Crayfest, Woman Lake has been cleared of rusty crayfish all together.

Crayfest 2017 will once again promote sustainability, but will also feature a plethora of food and entertainment.

Live music will be performed by Chase & Ovation, Viva Knievel, Private Oates and Steeling Dan.

There will be the traditional all-you-can-eat crayfish boil, along with a crayfish eating contest and other eats.

Tickets cost $20 in advance, or $25 at the door, with food and beverage options available for purchase at the event. VIP tickets cost $45 in advance, or $50 at the door, and offer guests the all-you-can-eat boil and all-you-can-enjoy beer and hurricanes. For those that may want something other than crayfish, burgers and brats will be available for purchase.

Proceeds from the event will go to MATTER, an organization dedicated to spreading health care to children and families around the world.

Crayfest takes place from 12 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 5.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Smack Shack online.