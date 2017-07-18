Twin Cities Fire, Police Scarf Down Dogs For ‘Wiener Take All’ Contest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities’ finest and bravest stretched their stomachs this afternoon, all in the name of charity.
Minneapolis and Saint Paul Police and Fire Departments competed in the eighth annual “Weiner Take All” Chicago Hot Dog eating contest.
Along with bragging rights, Minneapolis Police Officer Tony Olsen won the contest and earned $1,100 for Make-A-Wish. He scarfed down seven Chicago-style hot dogs in five minutes.
The contest is in celebration of national Hot Dog Day, which is Tuesday. Customers can get a 5 cent Chicago dog with the purchase of fries and a soda at Chris & Rob’s Chicago’s Taste Authority Tuesday night until 9.