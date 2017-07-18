Twin Cities Fire, Police Scarf Down Dogs For ‘Wiener Take All’ Contest

July 18, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Minneapolis Fire Department, Minneapolis Police Department, St. Paul Fire Department, St. Paul Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities’ finest and bravest stretched their stomachs this afternoon, all in the name of charity.

Minneapolis and Saint Paul Police and Fire Departments competed in the eighth annual “Weiner Take All” Chicago Hot Dog eating contest.

Along with bragging rights, Minneapolis Police Officer Tony Olsen won the contest and earned $1,100 for Make-A-Wish. He scarfed down seven Chicago-style hot dogs in five minutes.

The contest is in celebration of national Hot Dog Day, which is Tuesday. Customers can get a 5 cent Chicago dog with the purchase of fries and a soda at Chris & Rob’s Chicago’s Taste Authority Tuesday night until 9.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch