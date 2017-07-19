Dave Chappelle At Icehouse MPLS For 5 Nights … Next Week!

July 19, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Dave Chappelle, Icehouse MPLS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s starting to seem like a second home for the renowned comedian. Dave Chappelle is returning to the Twin Cities for a five-day stretch of shows.

Chappelle will be performing at Icehouse MPLS along Nicollet Avenue for five nights — Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28.

Admission for the just-announced shows is $100 for general seating.

The shows are strictly “no cell phones allowed,” according to the event page. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside will be ejected, the venue warned.

