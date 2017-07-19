SEVERE T-STORM WARNINGS: Lincoln and Lyon counties until 2:15 p.m.  | Forecast | Weather App

Judge Rejects Dayton’s Veto Of Lawmakers’ Funds

July 19, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: Mark Dayton

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota judge has ruled Gov. Mark Dayton’s veto of the Legislature’s operating funding is unconstitutional.

Wednesday’s order from Ramsey County Court Judge John Guthmann would permanently restore the legislative branch’s budget. The two sides had agreed to temporarily fund the Legislature through September as the lawsuit progressed.

The dispute stems from Dayton’s line-item veto of the Legislature’s $130 million in annual funding. Dayton wanted top Republicans to rework costly tax breaks and other measure but the GOP sued him instead.

Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt says it’s a welcome decision and hopes Dayton won’t appeal.

Dayton declined to comment until he had time to digest the ruling.

