911 Transcripts Released From Before Damond’s Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police have released transcripts of two calls that were made prior to the death of Australian woman Justine Damond, moments before she was shot and killed by an officer.

The transcripts show she called twice, first reporting her concern that she heard sex noises and a woman yelling help.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed the woman who was killed, Damond, was the same person who called 911 after hearing a possible assault in the alley behind her home.

Investigators say Officers Matthew Harrity and Mohamed Noor responded. As they drove through the alley, the BCA says a loud sound startled Harrity, who was driving.

They say immediately afterwards, Damond approached the driver side window and that Noor fired his gun across his partner, through the open window, hitting Damond.

The 911 transcripts were released only after the family was able to see them. Both in her home country and in her adopted state, her friends and loved ones came together to remember her life.

In Minneapolis, her friends gathered for a healing hands circle last night in her honor. Thousands of miles away in Justine’s native Austrailia, nearly 300 people, including her father, gathered on a beach to pay a silent tribute. Mourners tossed pink blossoms into the Pacific Ocean in memory of the yoga and meditation teacher.

As the search for healing continues, so does the search for answers. The BCA only interviewed Harrity.

WCCO reached out to Harrity’s attorney Wednesday morning about that loud noise he says he heard before the shooting. He said, “It is reasonable to assume an officer in that situation would be concerned about a possible ambush.”

Noor declined to be interviewed and there is no indication from Noor’s attorney as to whether or not an interview will happen in the future.