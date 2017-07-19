Twins To Unveil Tom Kelly Statue At Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday that they’ll unveil a statue of former manager Tom Kelly at Target Field Friday night.
The statue will be unveiled on Target Plaza outside Gate 34 during a pregame ceremony before the Twins host the Detroit Tigers.
Kelly took over as Twins manager in September of 1986, and helped lead the Twins to a World Series title in his first full season. He also managed the Twins to the 1991 World Series title, just one year after they finished last place in the American League. Kelly recorded 1,140 career wins with the Twins.
Kelly retired after the 2001 season, and his No. 10 was retired by the Twins on Sept. 8, 2012.
Kelly will join Twins legends Rod Carew, Harmon Killebrew, Kirby Puckett, Calvin Griffith, Carl and Eloise Pohlad, Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek to have statues at Target Field.