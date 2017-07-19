Officer Harrity’s Attorney: Officers Concerned About ‘Possible Ambush’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The transcript of the 911 call an Australian woman made moments before she was shot and killed by Minneapolis police is expected to be released Wednesday. This comes as one of the officer’s attorneys says “it’s reasonable to assume an officer in that situation would be concerned about a possible ambush.”

The BCA confirmed the woman who was killed, Justine Damond, is the same person who called 911 after hearing a possible assault in the alley behind her home.

Investigators say Officers Matthew Harrity and Mohamed Noor responded. As they drove through the alley, the BCA says a loud sound startled Officer Harrity who was driving.

They say immediately afterwards, Damond approached the driver side window and that Noor fired his gun across his partner through the open window, hitting Damond.

Now, the transcripts are expected to be released publicly only after Damond’s family is able to see them. In Minneapolis, her friends gathered for a healing hands circle last night in her honor. Thousands of miles away in Justine’s native Austrailia, nearly 300 people gathered on a beach to pay a silent tribute. Mourners tossed a single pink blossom into the Pacific Ocean in memory of the yoga and meditation teacher.

As the search for healing continues, so does the search for answers.

The BCA only interviewed Harrity, the other officer who was in the squad car with Noor.

We reached out to Harrity’s attorney this morning about that loud noise he says he heard before the shooting.

He said, “It is reasonable to assume an officer in that situation would be concerned about a possible ambush.”

Noor declined to be interviewed and there is no indication from Noor’s attorney as to whether or not an interview will happen in the future.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is joining those begging for more information saying he is demanding answers on behalf of Damond’s family.