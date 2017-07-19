MyPillow CEO Featured In White House Event With Trump, Paulsen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As part of Made in America week, President Donald Trump is inviting American manufacturers to the White House.
On Wednesday, Minnesota’s inventor of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, joined a small group of business leaders to meet with the President. They talked about ways to bring jobs back to the U.S.
“And I’m very proud that every part, even the cotton is grown in the USA,” Lindell said at the meeting, while sitting next to President Trump.
Congressman Erik Paulsen admitted to sleeping on a MyPillow at the meeting. MyPillow is based in Chaska with about 1,500 employees.