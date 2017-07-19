Tallest Traveling Ferris Wheel Coming To Minn. State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair announced new attractions for the 2017 season – and it includes a giant Ferris wheel.
It’s the tallest traveling Ferris wheel in North America, in fact. State Fair officials say the Great Big Wheel will carry riders 15 stories high (its 156-feet-tall) and will boast a spectacular display of LED lights.
The Ferris wheel will be located on the southwest corner of Randall Avenue and Cooper Street and will be $5 per rider.
On Wednesday, the state fair announced many more attractions, listed below:
• The Veranda, a new shop-eat-sit destination on the west side of Grandstand’s upper level merchandise and shopping area.
• The Great Minnesota Knit Together on the Grandstand Ramp
• NHL® Centennial Fan Arena in the Expo Place
• Evine at the Fair, which will feature live broadcasts from Paula Deen and John O’Hurley
• An Evening With Equine
• Dress A Sheep Contest
• New Agriculture Horticulture Activities
• Eco Experience – New Highlights
• New Kidway Ride – Clown Around ride
• New Construction/Improvements on the State Fairgrounds
• Ramberg Center Relax & Recharge Station
• Swine Barn and Coliseum History Highlights
• Special Exhibits that include AARP Rocks VR Photo Booth, The LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie and more.
• New Merchandise Vendors