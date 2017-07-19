Tallest Traveling Ferris Wheel Coming To Minn. State Fair

July 19, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair announced new attractions for the 2017 season – and it includes a giant Ferris wheel.

It’s the tallest traveling Ferris wheel in North America, in fact. State Fair officials say the Great Big Wheel will carry riders 15 stories high (its 156-feet-tall) and will boast a spectacular display of LED lights.

The Ferris wheel will be located on the southwest corner of Randall Avenue and Cooper Street and will be $5 per rider.

01 great big wheel Tallest Traveling Ferris Wheel Coming To Minn. State Fair

(credit: Minnesota State Fair)

On Wednesday, the state fair announced many more attractions, listed below:

• The Veranda, a new shop-eat-sit destination on the west side of Grandstand’s upper level merchandise and shopping area.
• The Great Minnesota Knit Together on the Grandstand Ramp
• NHL® Centennial Fan Arena in the Expo Place
• Evine at the Fair, which will feature live broadcasts from Paula Deen and John O’Hurley
• An Evening With Equine
• Dress A Sheep Contest
• New Agriculture Horticulture Activities
• Eco Experience – New Highlights
• New Kidway Ride – Clown Around ride
• New Construction/Improvements on the State Fairgrounds
• Ramberg Center Relax & Recharge Station
• Swine Barn and Coliseum History Highlights
• Special Exhibits that include AARP Rocks VR Photo Booth, The LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie and more.
• New Merchandise Vendors

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch