Suspect Identified In Fridley Teen’s Death Investigation

July 19, 2017 1:54 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a teenager in Fridley.

The victim’s body was found in the street in the 7600 block of Meadowmoor Drive, just after 1 o’clock Monday morning. It’s not clear who found him but Monday afternoon, the Anoka County sheriff identified the victim.

Police say the victim, identified as 17-year-old Mohanned Abdul Hafiz Abukhdeir, was shot to death. Just half a block from where Mohanned’s body was found is the house he lived in with his family.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said a suspect, identified as 19-year-old Zakariya Hassan Ahmed of Robbinsdale, was arrested but has not been charged.

The sheriff’s office says Ahmed was actively pursued and taken into custody by Minneapolis police.

The case is under review from the Anoka County Attorney’s Office, which will decide if and what charges are appropriate.

