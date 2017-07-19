Wis. Officials Arrest Dozens In National Sex Trafficking Crackdown

July 19, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Sex Trafficking, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Department of Justice officials say they arrested dozens of people this spring as part of a national push to capture child sex predators.

The agency announced Wednesday that it arrested about 60 people as part of Operation Broken Heart in April and May. The operation involved 62 task forces around the country and targeted offenders who traffic in child pornography, entice children online, engage in child sex trafficking and engage in child sex tourism. The operation netted 1,012 arrests across more than 40 states.

Wisconsin DOJ also arrested 16 suspected child sex predators and child sex traffickers during Operation New Hope, a weeklong state operation at the end of May.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch