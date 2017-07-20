Comedian Josh Blue Assaulted & Robbed In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Comedian Josh Blue says he was assaulted and robbed in St. Paul Monday – a day after performing a sold out show in the city.
According to police, the incident occurred at Hot Rods Bar & Grill, located on 1553 University Avenue West, shortly before midnight Monday.
The victim, Josh Blue, said a man with long dreadlocks and a black baseball cap approached him in the bathroom, assaulted him and took his wallet. His wallet contained $700, credit cards and a Driver’s license.
According to the police report, Blue did not suffer any injuries.
However, Blue said on Facebook that he spent the night in a hospital ER with a mild concussion.
Blue, who has Cerebral Palsy, gained national attention when he won Last Comic Standing in 2006. He’s known for making fun of his condition and hails from Minnesota.