Comedian Josh Blue Assaulted & Robbed In St. Paul

July 20, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Josh Blue, Robbery, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Comedian Josh Blue says he was assaulted and robbed in St. Paul Monday – a day after performing a sold out show in the city.

According to police, the incident occurred at Hot Rods Bar & Grill, located on 1553 University Avenue West, shortly before midnight Monday.

The victim, Josh Blue, said a man with long dreadlocks and a black baseball cap approached him in the bathroom, assaulted him and took his wallet. His wallet contained $700, credit cards and a Driver’s license.

According to the police report, Blue did not suffer any injuries.

However, Blue said on Facebook that he spent the night in a hospital ER with a mild concussion.

Blue, who has Cerebral Palsy, gained national attention when he won Last Comic Standing in 2006. He’s known for making fun of his condition and hails from Minnesota.

