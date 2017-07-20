Chief Harteau To Speak As Justine Damond Investigation Continues

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau is slated to speak to reporters Thursday evening as the investigation into the shooting death of Justine Damond continues.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department’s Twitter account, the chief will speak to the media at 5 p.m. WCCO.com will stream the news conference live on Facebook. (You can follow the WCCO Facebook page to get updates for live streaming events).

Damond was shot and killed Saturday night after reporting a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home. Authorities say responding officer Mohamed Noor fired the fatal shot while sitting in the passenger’s seat of a squad car.

Noor’s partner, Matthew Harrity, told investigators that he and Noor heard a loud noise immediately before Damond approached the squad car.

Damond, 40, was a yoga teacher and meditation instructor. The native Australian was slated to be married next month.

Although both officers involved her death were wearing body cameras, they were not turned on during the shooting. Likewise, squad car cameras did not capture what happened.

Both Noor and Harrity are on administrative leave. Noor has not given a statement on the shooting.

Earlier this week, Harteau called Damond’s death “clearly tragic.” She said that she, like the rest of the public, was awaiting answers as to what happened Saturday night.

“I understand why so many people have so many questions at this point,” she said. “I have many of the same questions and it is why we immediately asked for an external and independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting death.”

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting the investigation. Harteau said she’s asked that the process be expedited to provide transparency.