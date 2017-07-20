Millville Hosts Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Race

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The original extreme action sport is back at an event this weekend.
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship takes place in Millville this weekend. It features the fastest outdoor motocross racers on one of the toughest tracks in the world.
Belle Plaine’s local Ryan Dungey is among those racing at Spring Creek Motocross Park Saturday.
The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets start at $45.
On Sunday, people can take part in the event themselves with the St. Jude Ride & 5k run in Hastings at Afton Apple Orchard.
Dungey will kick off the event at 8:30 a.m.
For more information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship St. Jude Ride & 5K run, visit the event online.