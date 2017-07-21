Brasa Rotisserie Celebrating Their 10th Anniversary [Recipe]

July 21, 2017 9:00 AM
Brasa, restaurant
(credit: brasa.us)

Brasa Rotisserie is celebrating their 10th anniversary this Sunday! To commemorate the milestone, the team at Brasa is hosting a 10th anniversary party featuring a pre-event workout with Alchemy and signature beer launch in collaboration with ABLE Brewing.

Pork Belly Skewers

o Get a good cut of pork belly and shave it into thin slices
o Marinate in rub for 8 – 24 hrs. (rub recipe below)
o Grill

Rub recipe
1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
½ cup of minced onion
2 large garlic cloves minced
1 cup of fresh lime juice
2 tbsp. of distilled vinegar
2 tbsp. garlic powder
2 tbsp. freshly ground pepper
1 ½ tsp. ground cumin
1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
Salt
Sautee the onion and garlic on olive oil and heat until softened for about 5 minutes. Add the lemon and orange juices and simmer for another 2 minutes. Transfer everything to a bowl. Add the vinegar and the rest of the spices. Finally, add in your pork to marinate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch