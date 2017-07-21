Young Immigrants Take Oath Of Citizenship At Minnesota Children’s Museum

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A place that allows kids to explore and play hosted a very important event for 23 children and their families.
The Minnesota Children’s Museum held a kids-only immigration ceremony Friday. The ceremony in St. Paul was for kids ages 4 to 14 only.
After taking the oath, the presiding judge presented each of the children with their certificate of citizenship. These children came from a dozen countries around the world. Some were adopted and others gained citizenship through their parents.
“We’re excited for some of this process to be done and over. It’s very exciting. With our son, they sent the certificate to us. They didn’t have a ceremony. So to have a ceremony to go through makes it a little more official.”
So what do you do once you become a U.S. citizen? You play! The museum welcomed the families to stay and enjoy the newly renovated and expanded exhibits.