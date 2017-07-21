Family Says They Haven’t Heard From Lakeville Man Since May

July 21, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: David Elvis Johnson, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the south metro are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to the Lakeville Police Department, family and friends have not heard from 40-year-old David Elvis Johnson since May. The exact date he went missing is unknown.

david elvis johnson Family Says They Havent Heard From Lakeville Man Since May

(credit: CBS)

Police said Johnson’s apartment and vehicle were abandoned, along with all of his personal belongings.

Johnson is 5-feet-9-inches tall, 165 pounds and bald with blue eyes. He has tattoos on his arms, stomach, back and fingers.

Police are concerned for Johnson’s welfare because of health issues. They also said he had “a number of significant events occur over a short period of time.”

If you have any information about Johnson, contact the Lakeville Police Department at 651-322-2323 or call 911.

