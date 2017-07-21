2 Taken To Hospital After Harris Home Explosion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people escaped from a home explosion in Harris Thursday evening.
The explosion happened at about 10:20 p.m.
Crews from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, North Branch Police, Harris Fire Department, North Branch Fire Department and Rush City Fire Department responded to the scene.
The two people were inside the residence at the time of the explosion, authorities said, but were found safely outside afterwards.
The two were taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation, but their immediate conditions were not known.
The state fire marshal will be in charge of investigating the cause.