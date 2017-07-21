2 Taken To Hospital After Harris Home Explosion

July 21, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: Explosions, Harris

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people escaped from a home explosion in Harris Thursday evening.

The explosion happened at about 10:20 p.m.

Crews from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, North Branch Police, Harris Fire Department, North Branch Fire Department and Rush City Fire Department responded to the scene.

The two people were inside the residence at the time of the explosion, authorities said, but were found safely outside afterwards.

The two were taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation, but their immediate conditions were not known.

The state fire marshal will be in charge of investigating the cause.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch