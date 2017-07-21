SEVERE T-STORM WARNING: Aitkin, Carlton, Pine, Itasca, St. Louis, Crow Wing, Traverse, Otter Tail, Wilkin | Radar | Forecast | Weather App

Khalid El-Amin Coaching Next Generation Of Minnesota Basketball Talent

July 21, 2017 11:13 PM By Mike Max
Filed Under: Khalid El-Amin, Mike Max

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is an old saying in basketball: Teams are made during the winter, individuals in the summer.

Khalid El-Amin understands that. He’s now done playing, but he spends his summers coaching kids that want to be like him.

He used to be the man doing the drills. Now he’s teaching them.

“The goal is to go to school for free, and that’s what we’re doing here,” El-Amin said.

The question: Can you teach someone to be a point guard?

When we first introduced you to El-Amin he was 10 years old and already looked the part of a leader.

So can he impart that to prospects?

“Some can be taught, but it’s definitely something that’s within you already and it’s God-given,” El-Amin said. “My whole thing is I’m helping bring that out of players who have the talent to be good point guards. I just sit down with them at first and talk to them and get them to understand that this is a process first, and you have to enjoy the process of becoming good before you can just go out and be a great player.”

Things have changed in the 20 years since he was center stage in the city and the state of Minnesota winning state titles.

What he sees now is more talent in the state — everywhere.

“Minnesota basketball is a basketball state right now. When I was coming up, 1990 to 1997, it wasn’t a basketball state,” he said.

So here he tries to help, to get kids where he has been.

“I’m helping bring that out of players who have the talent to be good point guards and to be good players,” El-Amin said. “And helping them, encouraging them to practice the right way and train the right way is what I’m here to do.”

More from Mike Max
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch