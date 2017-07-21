Khalid El-Amin Coaching Next Generation Of Minnesota Basketball Talent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is an old saying in basketball: Teams are made during the winter, individuals in the summer.

Khalid El-Amin understands that. He’s now done playing, but he spends his summers coaching kids that want to be like him.

He used to be the man doing the drills. Now he’s teaching them.

“The goal is to go to school for free, and that’s what we’re doing here,” El-Amin said.

The question: Can you teach someone to be a point guard?

When we first introduced you to El-Amin he was 10 years old and already looked the part of a leader.

So can he impart that to prospects?

“Some can be taught, but it’s definitely something that’s within you already and it’s God-given,” El-Amin said. “My whole thing is I’m helping bring that out of players who have the talent to be good point guards. I just sit down with them at first and talk to them and get them to understand that this is a process first, and you have to enjoy the process of becoming good before you can just go out and be a great player.”

Things have changed in the 20 years since he was center stage in the city and the state of Minnesota winning state titles.

What he sees now is more talent in the state — everywhere.

“Minnesota basketball is a basketball state right now. When I was coming up, 1990 to 1997, it wasn’t a basketball state,” he said.

So here he tries to help, to get kids where he has been.

“I’m helping bring that out of players who have the talent to be good point guards and to be good players,” El-Amin said. “And helping them, encouraging them to practice the right way and train the right way is what I’m here to do.”