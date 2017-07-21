Lynx Well-Represented At WNBA All-Star Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The WNBA All-Star Game is Saturday afternoon in Seattle, and the Lynx will once again be well-represented.

Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles will be starters, while Seimone Augustus and Rebekka Brunson will be reserves. Cheryl Reeve and her staff will coach the West.

For the Minnesota crew, it’s a bigger deal to them than a simple exhibition game.

Cheryl Reeve will never forget the first time she was part of a WNBA All-Star Game. As an assistant coach in Washington, she was taking it all in — not just for herself, but for her players.

“More than anything, I know as a coach it’s like being, if you can imagine being a proud parent, that your kids accomplished something,” Reeve said.

She’s gone back many times since, as a Detroit assistant, and of course as head coach of the Lynx. Yet she’s still very appreciative every time for the honor.

“It’s very fulfilling to know, in our case, the amount of time that people put in, to have repeated success is hard to do,” she said. “So it’s your time to just take a moment and just soak it up.”

It’s the same for Maya Moore. She’s been an All-Star every year since entering the league in 2011. This year, she’ll also compete in the three-point contest at halftime.

“First, it’s just a time to have fun and to put on a good show for the fans, to celebrate our league,” she said. “Just want to play good basketball, no one gets hurt, make it competitive and fun to watch. Obviously win the game, and play well.”

Moore was the MVP of the All-Star Game in 2015, but it’s not her favorite.

“I think the first All-Star I went to will probably be the most special to me because it was my first, and I was there with a ton of Lynx teammates, so that was fun,” she said.

That’s something they don’t take for granted.