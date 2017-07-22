4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, July 22, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak shared some great ideas for the weekend on WCCO 4 News Saturday Morning!

1. Come down to Minneapolis for the last day of the Aquatennial. It may be the final day, but some of the best events have been saved for last. That includes the Twin Cities premier Caribbean Festival, featuring food, dance, music, art and a parade. You’ve also got skateboard competitions at AquaJam Saturday afternoon. It all leads up to one of the nation’s top five annual fireworks shows. Be sure to come early and get a spot. Fireworks are at 10.

2. The National Puppetry Festival Saturday is at Concordia University in St. Paul. It brings together dynamic puppeteers and imaginative shows for kids and families. Speaking of which, it’s Free Family Fun Celebration Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. Ticketed shows Saturday night cost $5 to $15.

3. We’re heading south to Millville for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. You’ll see the fastest outdoor motocross racers taking on one of the roughest, toughest tracks in the world. The event is at Spring Creek Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $45.

4. If that’s too much excitement, why not relax with a little music. The Lowertown Blues & Funk Festival returns to Mears Park on two stages Saturday. The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. with a Bloody Mary Contest. The music begins at noon. It’s all capped off by Tommy Castro & The Painkillers Saturday night from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.