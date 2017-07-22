Amputee Running Clinic Helps Athletes Use New Limbs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A clinic Friday gave people hope that they will run again.
The Challenged Athletes Foundation partnered up with Össur Running to teach amputees how to use their new limbs. The free clinic helps amputees reach their running and mobility goals.
The event was held at the University of Minnesota Field House. It’s the first time the Challenged Athletes Foundation has made a stop in Minnesota.
“People have said they’ve been waiting for us. They are really excited to do this,” Travis Ricks of the Challenged Athletes Foundation said. “I think that they really want to get mobile they want to get to that next level of athleticism and they just needed the coaches and the people to teach them how.”
About 45 athletes participated in the event.