Search Continues For Missing Kayaker In St. Croix River

July 22, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: Chisago County Sheriff's Office, Taylors Falls, Vue Her

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deputies northeast of the Twin Cities are continuing to search for a kayaker who went missing in the St. Croix River.

Vue Her, 49, vanished more than a week ago on the river near Taylors Falls. Someone discovered Her’s empty kayak on the Wisconsin side of the river. Deputies then found his car at Interstate Park.

vue her missing kayaker Search Continues For Missing Kayaker In St. Croix River

(credit: CBS)

On Saturday, his family joined law enforcement to ask the public for help.

“He owned a kayak about four years now,” his brother, Bee Her, said. “Vue and myself would usually come out here three to four times a year. I believe this is probably the first time he came up here this summer, and by himself. He’s a very seasoned kayaker, and good swimmer too.”

Deputies do not suspect any foul play. If you know anything, call the Chisago County Sheriff’s Department at 651-213-6319.

