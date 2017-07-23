Police: Minnesota Man Shoots Off Firework In North Dakota Bar

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man has been arrested for allegedly setting off a large firework in a North Dakota bar while it was full of people.
The Grand Forks Police Department says the incident occurred early Sunday morning. Police say the 20-year-old Crookston man has been preliminarily charged with offenses including endangering by fire or explosion and criminal mischief.
Officials say the firework caused moderate damage to the inside of the bar and several customers were hit with flying glass. North Dakota online court records don’t yet list charges against the man in the case.
