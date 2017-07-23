Vikings Rookies Report Early To Training Camp

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — For the first time since Mike Zimmer has been head coach, some of the Minnesota Vikings reported to training camp early in Mankato on Sunday.
Vikings rookies and some staff reported to Minnesota State University, Mankato, ahead of the veterans. Vikings rookies have to be in Mankato by Sunday night, with the first practice on Monday.
Vikings’ veterans report Wednesday, with the first full team practice on Thursday.
Next year, the Vikings will have their training camp in at the team’s new practice facility in Eagan.
Aug. 10 is the Vikings first exhibition game this year, against the Buffalo Bills.