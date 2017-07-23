1 Seriously Injured After Boat Hits Dock In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person suffered life-threatening injuries and two others were hospitalized late Saturday night after a boat crashed into a dock and boat lift in northern Minnesota.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Dinham Lake in Ellsberg Township, which is about 60 miles north of Duluth.
While the cause of the crash is under investigation, authorities believe speed, night-time operation and alcohol were all factors.
The boat was carrying four adults, one of which was thrown into the lake upon impact. Witnesses rescued the victim from the water, and they were transported to Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.
Two other victims with lesser injuries were brought to a hospital in Virginia, Minnesota, for treatment. One of the four on board refused medial support.
The victims were described by the sheriff’s office as two men and two women, ages ranging from 45 to 57. The couples were from Duluth and Burnsville.