Animal Humane Society To Close Buffalo Location

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Animal Humane Society announced Monday that it will be closing its Buffalo location.
In a press release, the animal shelter organization described the rural west metro facility as underused, adding that it will close to the public on Nov. 1.
Prior to that, adoption and other services will remain available.
—–
No jobs will be lost in the process, the Animal Humane Society says. The 19 employees at the Buffalo location will be offered positions at the other four AHS facilities in the Twin Cities.
All animals at the Buffalo shelter will also be transferred.
Those in the Buffalo area concerned about services are encouraged to contact the Crossroads Animal Shelter and the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud.
The Animal Humane Society employs nearly 400 people and works with more than 2,500 volunteers in the Twin Cities area. Last year, the organization helped 23,565 animals find new homes.