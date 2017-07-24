Sylvia Fowles Earns 4th Player Of The Week Award This Season

July 24, 2017 8:02 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Lynx, Sylvia Fowles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fresh off an All-Star game victory Saturday, Sylvia Fowles has been named the WNBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week, her fourth such honor this season.

The Minnesota Lynx only played once last week, but Fowles made the most of that game by putting up a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds. The Lynx topped the Dallas Wings 100-74 in that game.

This season, Fowles is second in field goal accuracy, fourth in scoring, third in rebounding, fourth in blocks and 10th in steals.

This is Fowles’ 11th overall Player of the Week award. The Lynx sit atop the WNBA with a record of 16-2.

