Twins Get LHP Garcia In Trade With Braves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins made a move Monday to add to their struggling pitching staff.
The Twins sent the Atlanta Braves minor league pitcher Huascar Ynoa in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jaime Garcia, catcher Anthony Recker and cash considerations.
Garcia, 31, has gone 4-7 this season with a 4.30 ERA, 41 walks and 85 strikeouts in 18 starts.
The 33-year-old Recker has appeared in 206 career major league games with multiple teams. This season, he has primarily played for Triple-A Gwinnett, batting .223 with eight doubles and four home runs.
The Twins have been trying to bolster their less-than-stellar pitching for some time. Last week, Bartolo Colon made his debut for the Twins, allowing eight hits and four runs with three strikeouts in five innings pitched.
The 44-year-old former All-Star and Cy Young winner was signed by the team earlier this month after the Braves released him.