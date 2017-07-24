Brainerd Police Seek Information On Missing Man

July 24, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Brainerd

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Brainerd are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The Brainerd Police Department said 29-year-old John Greenwaldt was last seen in the city on July 4. On that day, he got into an unknown vehicle and has not been seen or heard from since.

john greenwaldt missing person Brainerd Police Seek Information On Missing Man

(credit: Brainerd Police Department)

Greenwaldt is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 180 pounds with blue and brown hair. He has multiple tattoos, including two on his neck, his first name across his knuckles and some on each arm.

john greenwaldt tattoos Brainerd Police Seek Information On Missing Man

John Greenwaldt’s tattoos. L to R: Neck, upper right arm, left and right forearm (credit: Brainerd Police Department)

Greenwaldt also has health issues, so police are concerned for his welfare.

If you have any information about Greenwaldt’s whereabouts, contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805 or dial 911.

