2 Dead In Shooting In Winona

July 24, 2017 8:42 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in Winona early Monday morning.

According to the Winona Police Department, just before 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 200 block of Chatfield Street.

The caller, an adult male, said there had been a struggle between him and his girlfriend over a handgun. He stated the handgun went off and she was shot in the head.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the man but were unsuccessful.

They heard what they believed to be gunshots and attempted to make contact once again.

Police said after repeated unsuccessful attempts, they entered the residence where they found the man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

No one else was inside the home.

The names of the man and woman are being held pending family notification.

The incident is currently under investigation.

