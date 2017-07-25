Patrol: Crash Involving SUV, Horse Buggy Injures 2 Near Long Prairie

July 25, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Hose Buggy, Long Prairie, Minnesota State Patrol, Todd County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were injured Tuesday morning after an SUV rear-ended a horse buggy in central Minnesota, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 6:44 a.m. on Highway 27 at Mile Post 104 in Little Sauk Township, which is south of Long Prairie. Officers learned a 2017 Chevy Silverado and horse buggy were both heading westbound on Highway 27 when the SUV failed to yield for the slower moving buggy and rear-ended it.

The State Patrol says a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy in the horse buggy were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office and Long Prairie Fire and Rescue.

